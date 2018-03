March 19 (Reuters) - Ecorodovias Infraestrutura E Logistica Sa:

* BOARD OF BRAZIL’S ECORODOVIAS APPROVES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF 1.24 BILLION REAIS -FILING

* ECORODOVIAS BOARD APPROVES DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 372.86 MILLION REAIS -FILING