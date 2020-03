BRIEF-Ecoslops FY EBITDA Swings To Profit Of 0.4 Million Euros

March 30 (Reuters) - ECOSLOPS SA:

* FY RESULTS

* FY NET LOSS EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE MARSEILLE SITE HAS BEEN AT A STANDSTILL SINCE 23 MARCH (SHORT-TIME WORKING) WITH A POSSIBLE IMPACT ON THE SCHEDULE OF ABOUT 2 MONTHS

* FY TURNOVER OF €8.8M, COMPARED TO €7.5M IN 2018

* FY EBITDA PROFIT EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THERE IS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT EXPECTED ON THE MINI-P2R CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE

* AT END OF 2019, GROUP HAS NEARLY EUR 6 MILLION IN CASH AND NET DEBT OF EUR 7.2 MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE SINES UNIT IN PORTUGAL IS 100% OPERATIONAL

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS IMPLEMENTED PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT MEASURES FOR HEADQUARTERS IN PARIS

* CURRENT GROUP TREASURY: € 6.5 MILLION AT END OF MARCH