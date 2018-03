March 2 (Reuters) - Ecosynthetix Inc:

* ECOSYNTHETIX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* ECOSYNTHETIX INC - RECORDED NET SALES OF $5.0 MILLION IN Q4 2017, UP 8% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* ECOSYNTHETIX INC - QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: