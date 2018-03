BRIEF-Ecotel Communication FY ‍Gross Profit Up At EUR 29.9 Mln​

March 22 (Reuters) - ECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG:

* ‍RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND: EUR 0.13 / SHARE​

* FY ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWS BY EUR 4.0 MILLION TO EUR 120.6 MILLION​

* FY ‍GROSS PROFIT INCREASES BY EUR 1.5 MILLION TO EUR 29.9 MILLION​

* FY ‍CONSOLIDATED SURPLUS TOTALS EUR 0.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.8 MILLION)​

* ‍IS PREDICTING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGING BETWEEN EUR 90 AND 120 MILLION​

* ‍IS PREDICTING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGING BETWEEN EUR 90 AND 120 MILLION​

* ‍IS PREDICTING EBITDA IN REALM OF EUR 7.0 TO 8.0 MILLION WITH A SLIGHTLY INCREASED GROSS PROFIT MARGIN​