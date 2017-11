BRIEF-Ecotel communication ‍Q3 EBITDA up at 1.8 mln euros​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - ECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG:

* SAYS ‍Q3 GROSS PROFIT IMPROVES BY EUR 0.2 MILLION TO EUR 7.3 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍Q3 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE INCREASES BY EUR 2.0 MILLION TO EUR 33.3 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍Q3 EBITDA GROWS TO EUR 1.8 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍Q3 B2B TRANSACTIONS GROW FROM EUR 0.8 MILLION TO EUR 12.0 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍FREE CASH FLOW IN Q3 TOTALLED EUR 0.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.7 MILLION)​

* SAYS ‍9 MONTHS OF 2017 GROUP ACHIEVED EBIT OF EUR 1.6 MILLION (2016: EUR 1.9 MILLION)​

* SAYS ‍CLARIFICATION OF FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* SAYS ‍ALL-IP TRANSFORMATION GAINING MOMENTUM​

* ECOTEL COMMUNICATION - ‍NOW EXPECTS HIGHER CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF EUR 120 TO 130 MILLION AND EBITDA OF ABOUT EUR 7.0 MILLION IN 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)