BRIEF-Ecsc Group FY Organic Revenue Growth Of 10% To £5.91M

* ECSC GROUP PLC - FY ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 10% TO £5.91M (2018: £5.38M*)

* ECSC GROUP PLC - FY ADJUSTED EBITDA** BREAK-EVEN (2018: LOSS OF £0.6M)

* ECSC GROUP PLC - OVERALL Q1 REVENUE GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE CIRCA 9%

* ECSC GROUP PLC - Q1 CONSULTING SALES LEVELS UP BY MORE THAN 15% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* ECSC GROUP PLC - WITHDRAWING OUR MARKET GUIDANCE FOR 2020 AND 2021