April 5 (Reuters) - ECSC Group PLC:

* SAYS IAN MANN HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE AND AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY

* SAYS STEPHEN HAMMELL WILL MOVE FROM FINANCE DIRECTOR TO BECOME NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE

* SAYS NIGEL PAYNE IS STEPPING DOWN AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* SAYS PAYNE WILL BE REPLACED AS CHAIRMAN BY DAVID MATHEWSON

* SAYS TRADING CONDITIONS FOR COMPANY REMAIN CHALLENGING

