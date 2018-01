Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ecsponent Ltd:

* ‍INVESTMENT INTO PREFERENCE SHARES ISSUED BY VSS FINANCIAL SERVICES (PTY) LTD​

* RESOLVED TO INVEST UP TO R100 MLN IN CUMULATIVE PERPETUAL PREFERENCE SHARES ISSUED BY VSS FINANCIAL SERVICES PROPRIETARY LIMITED (VSS)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)