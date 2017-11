Nov 27 (Reuters) - Ecsponent Ltd:

* ECSPONENT LTD - ‍BRYAN SHANAHAN HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION AS FINANCIAL DIRECTOR OF ECSPONENT GROUP, EFFECTIVE 31 JANUARY 2018​

* ECSPONENT LTD - ‍DIRK VAN DER MERWE WILL RETURN AS FINANCIAL DIRECTOR OF GROUP ON 1 FEBRUARY 2018​