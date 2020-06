BRIEF-Ecsponent Says FSCA To Withdraw Licence Of EFS, Impose Administrative Penalty Of R3 Mln

June 5 (Reuters) - Ecsponent Ltd:

* ECSPONENT FINANCIAL SERVICES PROPRIETARY LIMITED: WITHDRAWAL OF LICENCE AND FSCA PRESS RELEASE

* FSCA HAS FINALISED THEIR INVESTIGATION INVOLVING COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARY, ECSPONENT FINANCIAL SERVICES PROPRIETARY LIMITED

* FSCA DECIDED TO WITHDRAW LICENCE OF EFS AND IMPOSE AN ADMINISTRATIVE PENALTY OF R3 MILLION

* FSCA’S INVESTIGATION FOCUSED SOLELY ON ADVICE AND INTERMEDIARY ACTIVITIES OF EFS AND NOT THOSE OF ECSPONENT

* EFS HAS, WITH EFFECT FROM 11 FEBRUARY, NOT PROVIDED FINANCIAL ADVICE ON ANY NEW BUSINESS AND COMPANY WILL RESOLVE TO UNWIND EFS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: