Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ecsponent Ltd:

* ECSPONENT LTD - ‍HAS SECURED AN INTERNATIONAL FUNDING FACILITY FOR USD10 MILLION (EQUIVALENT TO ZAR 142 MILLION) FROM A UK-BASED CORPORATE FINANCIER​

* ECSPONENT LTD - FUNDING WILL BE DEPLOYED TO EXPAND ECSPONENT'S AFRICAN OPERATIONS AND WILL BE DEPLOYED THROUGH THE SECURED BUSINESS CREDIT OPERATIONS