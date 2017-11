Nov 21 (Reuters) - ECSPONENT LTD:

* SEES HY ‍HEPS TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 65% AND 75%, RESULTING IN HEPS OF BETWEEN 1.627 CENTS AND 1.725 CENTS, AS COMPARED TO HEPS OF 0.986 CENTS FOR PRIOR YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)