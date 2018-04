April 11 (Reuters) - EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG:

* IN FISCAL YEAR 2017, SALES INCREASED TO EUR 717 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 715 MILLION)

* FY ADJUSTED EBIT LEVELS AT EUR 32.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 43.8 MILLION)

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE

* COSIMO DE CARLO BECOMES CEO WITH EFFECT FROM 15 APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)