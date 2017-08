BRIEF-EDAG Engineering Group lowers earnings guidance for 2017

July 25 (Reuters) - EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG: EDAG LOWERS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2017, SALES GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* ‍Sales Guidance for 2017 Remains Unchanged​

* ‍TO LOWER EARNINGS GUIDANCE (ADJUSTED EBIT IN % OF SALES) FOR FY 2017 FROM ABOUT 6-8% TO ABOUT 4-6%, BASED ON SUBSTANTIAL LOWER EARNINGS DEVELOPMENT IN Q2 2017​

* FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ROUGHLY 3% BELOW PREVIOUS-YEAR'S FIGURES BUT WILL BE OVERCOMPENSATED IN H2 2017

* ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN IN H1 WAS AT ABOUT 4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)