Nov 15 (Reuters) - EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG:

* SALES AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN THE THIRD QUARTER - OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

* Q3 ‍SALES REVENUES WERE 4.5 PERCENT UP TO 178.6 MILLION EUROS​

* Q3 ‍ADJUSTED EBIT INCREASED DISPROPORTIONATELY BY 13.0 PERCENT TO 11.2 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT DOES NOT SEE ANY REASON TO ADJUST GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017​

‍OVERALL MARKET DYNAMICS ARE INTACT, SO OUTLOOK FOR EDAG REMAINS POSITIVE​