Nov 29 (Reuters) - Edan Instruments Inc :

* Says it filed a lawsuit against a Guangzhou-based bio-tech firm and a Guangzhou-based pharma-tech firm, regarding patents infringement on three patents(No. 201420042065.8; No. 201310322964.3; No. 201320827581.7)

* The company requests defendant to stop producing and selling related products and pay pecuniary loss of 20 million yuan in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kNM31Y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)