Dec 29 (Reuters) - Edan Instruments Inc

* Says it will boost capital at Hong Kong-based tech unit by $4.4 million

* Says the Hong Kong-based unit will buy 6 percent stake in RAPICURA BIOTECHNOLOGIES,INC. for $4.4 million in total

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/TTfxsz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)