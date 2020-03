BRIEF-EDAP Issues Letter To Shareholders Providing An Update On COVID-19 And Potential Impact To Operations

March 17 (Reuters) - Edap Tms SA:

* EDAP ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS PROVIDING AN UPDATE ON COVID-19 AND THE POTENTIAL IMPACT TO OPERATIONS

* EDAP TMS SA - REQUIRING MAJORITY OF EMPLOYEES TO WORK REMOTELY

* EDAP TMS SA - IN NEAR TERM, CO EXPECTS DECREASED ACTIVITY IN RECURRING USUAL ACTIVITY WITH SOME CANCELLATION OF ESWL AND HIFU TREATMENTS

* EDAP TMS SA - ALSO ANTICIPATE THAT DEVICE SALES PROJECTS MAY BE POSTPONED ON NEAR-TERM BASIS

* EDAP TMS SA - EXPECT THAT SALE PROJECTS CURRENTLY IN PROCESS TO MERELY EXPECT SOME DELAYS AND TO EVENTUALLY BE COMPLETED