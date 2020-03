March 30 (Reuters) - Edap Tms SA:

* EDAP REPORTS RECORD FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 9.8 PERCENT TO $13.3 MILLION

* SOLID BALANCE SHEET WITH EUR 20.9 MILLION (USD 23.4 MILLION) IN CASH, EUR 1.4 MILLION OF POSITIVE CASH FLOW GENERATED IN 2019

* CEO MARC OCZACHOWSKI TO SUCCEED PHILIPPE CHAUVEAU AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* DUE TO ONGOING PANDEMIC, ANTICIPATE LIKELIHOOD OF AN IMPACT TO NEAR-TERM REVENUE