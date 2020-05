BRIEF-EDAP Says Seeing Early Signs That Certain Markets Are Returning To More Normalized Business Environment

May 13 (Reuters) - Edap Tms SA:

* EDAP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 24.9 PERCENT TO $8.4 MILLION

* STRATEGIC REFOCUSING OF FUTURE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS TOWARDS HIGH INTENSITY FOCUSED ULTRASOUND (HIFU) AND RELATED GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

* EXPECTED AND DID EXPERIENCE A DECELERATION IN BOTH PROCEDURE VOLUMES AND NEW SYSTEM SALES IN QUARTER

* SEEING EARLY SIGNS THAT CERTAIN MARKETS ARE RETURNING TO A MORE NORMALIZED BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

* WILL BE REVISITING OUR LITHOTRIPSY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT STRATEGY

* BELIEVE IT IS IMPORTANT TO SHIFT AND NARROW OUR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FOCUS AND MARKETING TOWARDS HIFU AND DISTRIBUTION

* LITHOTRIPSY BUSINESS GENERATES SIGNIFICANT AND STEADY CASH FLOW FOR COMPANY THAT CAN FINANCE FUTURE HIFU DEVELOPMENT