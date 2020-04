BRIEF-Edding Cancels 2020 Outlook Due To Pandemic

April 14 (Reuters) - EDDING AG:

* CANCELS 2020 OUTLOOK DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS

* NEW 2020 OUTLOOK TO BE PUBLISHED AS SOON AS IT IS POSSIBLE TO MAKE A RELIABLE ASSESSMENT OF FURTHER BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

* CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ALREADY RECOGNIZABLE IN COMPANY’S Q1 RESULTS

* ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY FIGURES, Q1 REVENUE LOSS WILL BE A LOW SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE

* DAILY SALES, WHICH HAVE BEEN DECLINING SIGNIFICANTLY SINCE MID-MARCH, LEAD TO A MORE PRONOUNCED REVENUE DECLINE, ESPECIALLY IN Q2