BRIEF-Edding FY EBIT Down At EUR 9.7 Mln

March 13 (Reuters) - EDDING AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES OF EUR 141.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 140.9 MILLION)

* STABLE DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.45 PER SHARE PREFERRED SHARE AND EUR 2.40 PER COMMON SHARE

* FY (EBIT) DOWN AT EUR 9.7 MILLION, 26.0% BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 13.1 MILLION)

* DUE TO THE RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY THE CORONA SPREAD ONLY MINOR EFFECTS ON THE SUPPLY CHAIN

* FOR 2020, EXPECTS GROUP SALES BETWEEN EUR 140.0 AND 155.0 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY EUR 145.0 TO 160.0 MILLION).

* FOR 2020, EXPECTS GROUP EBIT IN RANGE FROM 9.0 TO 13.0 MILLION

* 2020 CORRIDOR FOR ANNUAL PROFIT IN THE INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF EDDING AG IS REDUCED FROM EUR 5.0 TO 7.0 MILLION TO EUR 4.0 TO 6.0 MILLION

* CANNOT RULE OUT THE POSSIBILITY THAT DUE TO CORONA DELIVERY PROBLEMS FOR FURTHER PRODUCTS WILL OCCUR IN THE NEAR FUTURE