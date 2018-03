March 16 (Reuters) - Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd :

* SAYS BINDING ARRANGEMENT WITH RELIGARE’S SECURITIES BUSINESS COME TO AN END ON MARCH 15, 2018

* SAYS ARRANGEMENT CAME TO AN END DUE TO SELLER'S INABILITY TO GET CLEARANCES WITHINAGREED TIMELINE Source text - bit.ly/2DtptcN Further company coverage: