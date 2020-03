March 25 (Reuters) - Eden Innovations Ltd:

* CITY OF DENVER STAY AT HOME ORDER HAS NO IMPACT ON OUR ABILITY TO CONTINUE OUR BUSINESS

* CONTINUES TO PRODUCE, SELL AND SHIP PRODUCT TO CUSTOMERS

* CITY OF DENVER'S DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH CONFIRMED REQUIREMENTS TO BE IDENTIFIED AS AN ESSENTIAL BUSINESS.