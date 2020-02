Feb 19 (Reuters) - Edenbrook Capital LLC:

* EDENBROOK CAPITAL RAISES SHARE STAKE IN MARCHEX INC TO 19.22% AS OF FEBRUARY 18, 2020 FROM A STAKE OF 17.60% AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2020 - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2V0Fvrf] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)