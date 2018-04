April 16 (Reuters) - Edenred SA:

* Signature of an agreement between Deliveroo and Edenred

* From April 16, 2018, Deliveroo customers will be able to pay using their Ticket Restaurant cards

* This new Deliveroo service is the fruit of a partnership with Edenred and will be using the Edenred Payment Services system, guaranteeing users a simple and secure payment experience