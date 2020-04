BRIEF-Edenred Q1 Revenue Up 6.3% LFL To EUR 395 Mln

April 23 (Reuters) - Edenred SA:

* EDENRED : FIRST-QUARTER 2020 REVENUE - EDENRED REPORTS FURTHER STRONG GROWTH, PARTLY OFFSET BY THE INITIAL LOCKDOWN MEASURES INTRODUCED IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

* A MARKED DECREASE IN BUSINESS EXPECTED IN Q2

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EDENRED RESPONDS SWIFTLY BY LAUNCHING A €100 MILLION COST-SAVING PLAN IN 2020 AND REVISING INTENDED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR THE YEAR DOWNWARD

* DUE TO UNCERTAIN ENVIRONMENT RESULTING FROM COVID-19 EPIDEMIC, GROUP SUSPENDED ITS TARGETS FOR FULL-YEAR 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)