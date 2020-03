March 25 (Reuters) - Edenred SA:

* EPIDEMIC WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON GROUP’S BUSINESS, EXTENT OF WHICH IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE

* SUSPENDS ITS TARGETS FOR FULL-YEAR 2020 UNTIL IT HAS BETTER VISIBILITY OF FINANCIAL IMPACTS OF EPIDEMIC Source text : bit.ly/2UChXXS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)