BRIEF-Edesa Biotech Pland To File A Protocol Amendment With FDA For Ongoing Phase 2B Clinical Study In Allergic Contact Dermatitis

March 27 (Reuters) - Edesa Biotech Inc:

* EDESA BIOTECH INC - FILE A PROTOCOL AMENDMENT WITH U.S. FDA FOR ITS ONGOING PHASE 2B CLINICAL STUDY IN ALLERGIC CONTACT DERMATITIS

* EDESA BIOTECH INC - AMENDMENT YO DERMATITIS STUDY TO PROVIDE FOR REDUCTION IN IN-PERSON OFFICE VISITS, ALLOWANCES FOR REMOTE TELEHEALTH APPOINTMENTS

* EDESA BIOTECH INC - PROPOSED CHANGES TO DERMATITIS STUDY EXPECTS TO BE IMPLEMENTED IN COMING WEEKS, IS PARTLY DUE TO IMPACTS OF COVID-19

* EDESA BIOTECH INC - FIVE OF ITS INVESTIGATIONAL SITES HAVE TEMPORARILY PAUSED NEW PATIENT RANDOMIZATION IN DERMATITIS STUDY

* EDESA BIOTECH INC - IS IDENTIFYING AND SCREENING ADDITIONAL SITES TO EITHER REPLACE OR SUPPLEMENT CURRENT SITES IN DERMATITIS STUDY

* EDESA BIOTECH INC - INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY INTERRUPTION IN CLINICAL TRIAL SUPPLY OF DRUG PRODUCT FOR DERMATITIS STUDY DUE TO COVID-19