June 15 (Reuters) - Edesa Biotech Inc:

* EDESA BIOTECH RECEIVES REGULATORY APPROVAL TO INITIATE COVID-19 STUDY

* EDESA BIOTECH - GOT EXPEDITED APPROVAL FROM HEALTH CANADA TO BEGIN PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL STUDY OF EB05 AS TREATMENT FOR MODERATE TO SEVERE COVID-19 PATIENTS

* EDESA BIOTECH - HAS EB05 DRUG PRODUCT AVAILABLE NOW, SEEKING GOVERNMENT GRANTS TO ACCELERATE INITIATION & ROLLOUT OF STUDY, BEGINNING AT UP TO 30 SITES