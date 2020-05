May 15 (Reuters) - Edesa Biotech Inc:

* EDESA BIOTECH INC - FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020, EDESA REPORTED A NET LOSS OF $1.49 MILLION, OR $0.17 PER BASIC SHARE

* EDESA BIOTECH INC - TOTAL REVENUES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 WERE $0.11 MILLION Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2WW0zyk) Further company coverage: