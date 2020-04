BRIEF-Edesa Biotech Says On April 17 Entered Into An Exclusive License Agreement With Novimmune SA

April 23 (Reuters) - Edesa Biotech Inc:

* EDESA BIOTECH SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NOVIMMUNE SA, - SEC FILING

* EDESA BIOTECH - OBTAINED EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS THROUGHOUT WORLD TO CERTAIN KNOW-HOW, PATENTS & DATA RELATING TO MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES TARGETING TLR4 & CXCL10

* EDESA BIOTECH INC - TERM OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR TWENTY-FIVE YEARS FROM DATE OF FIRST COMMERCIAL SALE OF LICENSED PRODUCTS

* EDESA BIOTECH INC - LICENSE AGREEMENT WILL AUTOMATICALLY RENEW FOR FIVE YEAR PERIODS

* EDESA BIOTECH INC - WILL PURCHASE FROM LIGHT CHAIN ITS INVENTORY OF TLR4 ANTIBODY FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $5.0 MILLION Source text: [bit.ly/2x0s5BM] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)