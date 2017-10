Sept 12 (Reuters) - EDF:

* EDF acknowledges the decision of the Swiss company Centrales Nucléaires en Participations SA (CNP) to terminate the contract whereby it is entitled to a percentage of the energy generated by the Fessenheim nuclear power plant (Haut-Rhin), a measure open to CNP under the contractual documentation

* Contract will come to an end on 31 December 2017

* EDF says financial impact of the termination of this generation allocation contract is not significant for the group