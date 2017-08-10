FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-EDF Energies Nouvelles, Canadian Solar in Brazil power project deal
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-EDF Energies Nouvelles, Canadian Solar in Brazil power project deal

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - EDF Energies Nouvelles/Canadian Solar:

* EDF Energies Nouvelles and Canadian Solar Inc announce partnership on 92.5 MWp Pirapora III photovoltaic project in Brazil

* Sale of 80% interest in the project by Canadian Solar to EDF EN do Brasil, EDF Energies Nouvelles’ local subsidiary

* Pirapora III project has started construction and is expected to reach commercial operation in Q4 2017

* Canadian Solar is supplying modules for the project from its 380 MWp modules factory established in Brazil to support the local market

* EDF EN do Brasil will manage both the construction and operations phases of the project

* Project will generate 188 GWh per year and contribute towards the country’s goal of obtaining 23% of its energy from non-hydro renewable sources by 2030

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.