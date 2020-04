April 2 (Reuters) -

* EDF SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS ALSO DECIDED TO PROPOSE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING NOT TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* EDF SAYS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING WILL BE HELD ON 7 MAY 2020 AT 10:00 A.M. (PARIS TIME), BEHIND CLOSED DOORS