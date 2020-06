June 5 (Reuters) - Electricite de France SA:

* SAYS ITS FRENCH NUCLEAR OUTPUT TUMBLED 22% TO 24.7 TWH IN MAY DUE TO FALL IN DEMAND, PROLONGED REACTOR OUTAGES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* SAYS ITS NUCLEAR GENERATION IN BRITAIN FELL 18.7% TO 3.9 TWH IN MAY, OUTPUT DOWN 5.3% AT 19.5 TWH SINCE START OF THE YEAR Further company coverage: (Paris Newsroom)