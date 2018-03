March 28 (Reuters) - Edgars Stores Ltd:

* REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR ENDED JAN.7 AT $64.1 MILLION VERSUS $52.1 MILLION A YEAR AGO ‍​

* PRETAX PROFIT FOR FULL YEAR ENDED JAN.7 AT $5.87 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $351,063 A YEAR AGO‍​ Source text for Eikon: goo.gl/KSGnYs Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)