Sept 19 (Reuters) - EDGARS STORES LTD:

* HY REVENUE $24.6 MILLION VERSUS $23.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX $874,163 VERSUS LOSS OF $321,288 YEAR AGO

* BOARD HAS DECIDED NOT TO DECLARE DIVIDEND THIS HALF YEAR Source: bit.ly/2xu4JlZ Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)