BRIEF-Edge Therapeutics Announces Review Of Strategic Alternatives

April 30 (Reuters) - Edge Therapeutics Inc:

* EDGE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* EDGE THERAPEUTICS INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS CONDUCTING A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOCUSED ON MAXIMIZING STOCKHOLDER VALUE

* EDGE THERAPEUTICS INC - EDGE INTENDS TO STREAMLINE ITS OPERATIONS IN ORDER TO PRESERVE ITS CASH RESOURCES

* EDGE THERAPEUTICS INC - HAS RETAINED PIPER JAFFRAY & CO. TO ACT AS ITS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO ASSIST WITH REVIEW PROCESS

* EDGE THERAPEUTICS INC - POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE EXPLORED/EVALUATED AS PART OF REVIEW INCLUDE ACQUISITION, MERGER