Sept 19 (Reuters) - Edge Therapeutics Inc

* Edge Therapeutics appoints Rosemary A Crane, pharmaceutical industry leader, to its Board Of Directors

* Edge Therapeutics Inc - ‍Crane’s appointment expands Board of Directors to 10 members, eight of whom are independent​

* Edge Therapeutics Inc - ‍Crane currently serves as a Director of Teva Pharmaceuticals and as vice chairman of Board of Zealand Pharma A/S​