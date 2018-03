BRIEF-Edge Therapeutics Provides Update Following Interim Analysis

March 28 (Reuters) - Edge Therapeutics Inc:

* EDGE THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES UPDATE FOLLOWING INTERIM ANALYSIS OF PHASE 3 NEWTON 2 STUDY OF EG-1962 IN ANEURYSMAL SUBARACHNOID HEMORRHAGE

* EDGE THERAPEUTICS INC - STUDY UNLIKELY TO ACHIEVE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT; DMC RECOMMENDS DISCONTINUATION OF STUDY

* EDGE THERAPEUTICS INC - NO UNEXPECTED SAFETY FINDINGS IN STUDY

* EDGE THERAPEUTICS INC - EDGE TO REDUCE COSTS AND EVALUATE NEXT STEPS

* EDGE THERAPEUTICS - PHASE 3 STUDY OF EG-1962 SHOWED LOW PROBABILITY OF ACHIEVING STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE VERSUS STANDARD OF CARE

* EDGE THERAPEUTICS - DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STUDY BE STOPPED BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT STUDY HAS LOW PROBABILITY OF MEETING PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* EDGE THERAPEUTICS - ANTICIPATES IN NEAR TERM REDUCING SCOPE OF OPERATIONS, INCLUDING SIZE OF WORKFORCE, IN ORDER TO PRESERVE CASH RESOURCES

* EDGE THERAPEUTICS INC - HAS DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE NEWTON 2 STUDY