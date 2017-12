Dec 29 (Reuters) - Edge Therapeutics Inc:

* EDGE‘S EG-1962 PHASE 3 NEWTON 2 STUDY CONTINUES AS PLANNED FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF FUTILITY ANALYSIS

* EDGE THERAPEUTICS - INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED PHASE 3 NEWTON 2 STUDY OF EG-1962 CONTINUE AS PLANNED