May 4 (Reuters) - Edgeware AB (publ):

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 48.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 68.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 11.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT SEK 13.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COMPANY’S TARGET FOR EBIT MARGIN, CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)