March 28 (Reuters) - EDGEWARE AB (PUBL):

* EDGEWARE’S CDN SELECTOR TO ADD SUPPORT FOR LIMELIGHT AND AWS CLOUDFRONT DELIVERY NETWORKS

* ‍VERIFICATION OF LIMELIGHT HAS BEEN COMPLETED WHILE TESTING OF AMAZON WEB SERVICES’ CLOUDFRONT IS EXPECTED TO BE FINALIZED IN Q2 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)