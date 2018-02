Feb 8 (Reuters) - Edgewell Personal Care Co:

* EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS AND UPDATES ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.80 TO $4.00

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q1 SALES FELL 3.4 PERCENT TO $468.3 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.90 TO $4.10

* FOR FISCAL 2018, ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE DOWN APPROXIMATELY 1%

* FOR FISCAL 2018, REPORTED NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO UP 1%

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.88, REVENUE VIEW $2.27 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S