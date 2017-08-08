BRIEF-Edgewell Personal Care Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.11

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Edgewell Personal Care Co

* Edgewell Personal Care announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results and updates fiscal year 2017 financial outlook

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.11

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.95

* Q3 sales $637.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $648.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.90 to $4.05

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.55 to $3.70

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - for fiscal 2017, reported net sales are now expected to be down approximately 1% to 2%

* Fy2017 revenue view $2.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - company anticipates that fiscal 2017 free cash flow will be approximately 100% of gaap net earnings

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - full-year estimate for restructuring related costs is now $28 to $30 million

* Edgewell Personal Care - zero based spending initiative is anticipated to drive $10 to $15 million in savings in fiscal 2017, with $25 to $30 million in 2018