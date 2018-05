BRIEF-Edgewell Personal Care Reports Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.31

May 3 (Reuters) - Edgewell Personal Care Co:

* EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS AND UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20

* Q2 SALES $608.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $603.3 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.18 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY’S OUTLOOK FOR GAAP EPS FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $2.70 TO $2.90

* 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ADJUSTED EPS IN NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.40 TO $3.60

* EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE - FOR FISCAL 2018, NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO DECLINE ABOUT 50 BASIS POINTS, ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE DOWN ABOUT 3%

* ANTICIPATES THAT FISCAL 2018 FREE CASH FLOW WILL BE ABOVE 100% OF GAAP NET EARNINGS

* ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR 2018 FISCAL YEAR IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF 22% TO 24% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: