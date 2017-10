Oct 5(Reuters) - Edia Co Ltd

* Says 40,000 units of its ninth series options were exercised to 80,000 shares of its common stock on Oct. 5

* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 1,202 yen per share

* Says it completed exercise of all warrants that issued on Aug. 30, on Oct. 5

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xVMM7P ; goo.gl/zwKUiS

