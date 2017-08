July 21 (Reuters) - THERMOCOMPACT SA:

* ‍MOU CONCLUDED FOR EDIFY TO ACQUIRE 100% OF THERMO TECHNOLOGIES​

* ‍Thermo Technologies Holds 84.5% Stake in Thermocompact​

* Acquisition Effective as of September

* PRICE OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION VALUE THERMOCOMPACT 46.80 EUROS BEFORE DIVIDEND AND 45.20 EUROS AFTER THE DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)