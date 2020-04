BRIEF-Edify Q1 Consolidated Sales Down At 119.1 Million Euros

April 28 (Reuters) - EDIFY SA:

* REPORTS 2020 FIRST QUARTER SALES

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED SALES EUR 119.1 MLN VS EUR 128.4 MLN YR AGO

* DOWNTURN IN SALES DUE TO HEALTH CRISIS EFFECTS, ESPECIALLY IN MARCH 2020

* DESPITE COVID-19, THERMO-TECHNOLOGIES, GAVIOTA-SIMBAC AND SIREM ENTITIES HAVE RECORDED HIGHER OR SIMILAR LEVELS OF SALES THAN IN Q1 2019

* AT END-Q1, COMPANY HAS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 109 MLN AND CAN ACCESS FURTHER EUR 77 MLN

* COVID-19: IS SECURING ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF FUNDING IN ORDER TO ENSURE BUSINESS CONTINUITY OVER THE MEDIUM-TERM

